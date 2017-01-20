Bash on the Farm coming to an end

GARNER, Iowa – A popular North Iowa Music Festival is being put on hold.

John and Cindy Wacker founded “Bash on the Farm” In Forest City back in 2002. But due to the recent lack of volunteers and talent to participate in the event, the committee decided it was time to take a break. John says it was a tough decision, but they simply need more help to keep the event going.

“It’s a huge task to organize the volunteers and to make sure to coordinate everything we have a lot of good volunteers, but really to have someone pull it all together is very challenging.”

Another “Bash on the Farm” event is being held this year in Cedar Rapids. It’s being put on by a member of the committee who recently relocated.