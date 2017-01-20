Charles City man now accused of child stealing

MIKE BUNGE
Mark Lynch
Mark Lynch

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A man accused of harboring a runaway is now facing a more serious charge.

34-year-old Mark Allen Lynch of Charles City was arrested December 10 for allegedly picking up a juvenile female in Ohio and trying to bring her back to Charles City, intending to let her stay with him.

Lynch was charged with harboring a runaway against parental wishes, an aggravated misdemeanor.

On January 13, the Floyd County Attorney’s Office filed a felony charge of child stealing against Lynch.  He has entered a not guilty plea to the misdemeanor and a trial is set for February 16.  No plea has been entered for the felony.

Lynch’s defense attorney has filed motions to dismiss both charges, claiming the girl was 15 years old and does not qualify as a child under Iowa law.

