ROCHESTER, Minn. – A single-vehicle accident hurt one person Thursday afternoon in Olmsted County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 4:26 pm on Highway 52 in Orion Township.

24-year-old Taylor Jeanne Horsman of Chatfield was driving south when she gradually drifted to the right, went into the ditch and rolled.

Horsman suffered a non-life threatening injury. The State Patrol says she was wearing her seat belt.

Chatfield police and ambulance assisted at the scene.