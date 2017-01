OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – A man has been accused of sexual misconduct with a girl.

41-year-old Christopher Fallon is charged with 4th degree criminal sexual conduct for allegedly touching a juvenile female inappropriately. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office says it allegedly happened in Orion Township.

Authorities say Fallon is a former registered sex offender. He had to register after being convicted in 1994 of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct, but that requirement ended in 2012.