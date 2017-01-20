Driving in fog safely

MASON CITY, Iowa- Fog covered the roads in North Iowa on Friday. The Iowa State Patrol provided KIMT News 3 with tips on how to travel safely.

Iowa State Patrol trooper Andy Albright said drivers need to make sure to turn headlights on.

“The Code of Iowa says you have to have your headlights on anytime you can’t see clearly at 500 feet,” said Albright. “There’s a lot of places, most places this morning that visibility is much less than 500 feet.”

Remember not to use your high-beam lights, those can cause glare making it harder for you to see what’s ahead.

Albright said always keep your eyes on the road and pay extra attention when you come to an intersection.

Jimmy John’s delivery driver Hunter Pietig said during bad weather conditions, he makes sure all the lights on his car work before he delivers food.

“I like to make sure all my lights are working, so that people can see my lights and they can see whether i’m turning or breaking or reversing out,” said Pietig.

Pietig said he also drives extra careful when it’s foggy outside.

“As I’ve been delivering throughout the morning, I’ve been trying to drive as carefully as possible and follow all the road procedures more carefully than normal, trying to be safe and drive slow,” said Pietig.