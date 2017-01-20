Eggs and issues returns

ROCHESTER, Minn. – It’s a breakfast like no other and Friday it returned to Rochester.

Eggs and Issues, which is a monthly event held for business leaders in the med-city to talk about legislation in St. Paul, came back Friday with the main focus on health care. On Thursday night lawmakers in the house approved a $300 million  bill that would help ease some of the high healthcare premium costs. The bill will now move to conference committee but the GOP and DFL still do not agree on how the discount should work.

