Foreign exchange student share experience

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa – Rubab Ali is a foreign exchange student from Pakistan who wanted to step outside her comfort zone to learn new experiences in the United States.

“My host family is like my family,” says Rubab Ali.

In November of last year, she had the opportunity to share her lifestyles back home during International Education Week.

“I kind of like give 24 presentations and I like talked to my school fellows,” says Ali.

Art teacher Shirlee Taylor has been teaching for 18 years and is no stranger to hosting exchange students.

“I kind of sought her out and wanted to know where she was from and get to know her a little bit better because I’ve had a student that lived with us and that went through the same experience,” says Taylor.

With recent terrorist attacks many of Rubab’s classmates had different views about her country.

“People didn’t know that Pakistan has the positive side too regardless of the facts that are related to terrorism, so I’m kind of happy that I was able to change that perspective.”

As for Rubab, she says being in America during the time of the inauguration for Donald Trump has showed her how everyone should come together.

“Everyone in America needs to just pray and we just need to ask God to help us to have all of u, so that what Trump says we can make America great again.”

Rubab will stay in Clear Lake for a year and return back to Pakistan.