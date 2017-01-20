How far can you drive past the “E”

MASON CITY, Iowa- Many people like to push their gas tank to the limit and see just how far they can go once the low fuel light starts blink on their dash.

A website called “Yourmechanic.com” has a list of some of the most popular vehicles and how far they can travel once the warning light is illuminated, but a local auto mechanic says not to risk it.

“Those fuel gauges are just an indicator,” says Ray Shimak, owner of Ray’s Collision in Mason City. “There’s a lot of cars that the fuel gauge read differently; like my wife’s car for instance, if a low fuel light comes on we better be getting to a gas station fast, same thing with my truck. When my sons low fuel light comes on you can drive 50-60 miles without a problem.”

Shimak says there is a lot to worry about when your car does run out of fuel.

“If you are in the middle of nowhere, in the middle of the night, do you really want to sit there and wait for somebody to bring you some gas?” asked Shimak. “Especially when it’s cold out. It’s just a good practice not to let your tank get below a quarter. There’s some instances if you have a little bit of water in the gas tank from bad fuel or whatever when you get a get really low like that you can suck the water up and then you’ll have a problem with the engine.”

https://www.yourmechanic.com/article/how-far-can-you-drive-your-vehicle-on-empty-by-brady-klopfer