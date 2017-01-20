Lawmakers comment on Trump and Obama

ROCHESTER, Minn. – With President Trump now in office we asked local lawmakers on what they hope for the future and to look back at Obama’s term.

On Trump:

“My hopes obviously are that we can move Minnesota and America forward, we come together as a country with common goals and resolve.” State Senator Dave Senjem (R) Rochester, MN says.

“After today the country can can come to peace with what we are. We have a reality of what we are and where we are. Win or lose, which ever you are you must remember there is the rest of the country,” State Representative Duane Sauke (DFL) Rochester, MN says.

On Obama:

“He is all of what I hope people to be. I found him to be cognitive, he thinks, he is big picture social understanding,” Sauke says.

“I think we went through some tough times certainly a recession not easy at all. For my side of the aisle obviously we weren’t lock step with all the policies of president Obama but those are in the past now,” Senjem adds.