DODGE CENTER, Minn. – The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying someone who tried to break into vending machines at the Dodge Center Laundromat.

Surveillance video recorded the suspect at around 7:40 am on January 12. He is described as about 5’5’’ with dark hair and a dark stocking cap and coat with a possible hood.

Anyone with information on this individual is encouraged to call 507-635-6200 and ask for investigations.