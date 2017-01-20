Man nabbed in Rochester Walmart pleads not guilty

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man arrested after a December chase through Walmart is pleading not guilty.

32-year-old Zachary Charles Rahlf of Rochester is charged with 1st degree sale of drugs, 2nd degree possession of drugs and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. Those are for incidents that allegedly happened on August 30, 2016.

Warrants were issued for Rahlf’s arrest and he was finally apprehended in the early morning hours of December 20, 2016 after he was seen walking into Walmart. Rochester police say Rahlf tried to evade them throughout the store until he was found hiding in a clothing rack in the men’s department.

His trial is set for April 17.