Mayo looks at pill for infection treatment

ADAM SALLETT By Published:
lab-shot

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Another breakthrough could be on the horizon for the treatment of C Difficile.

Mayo Clinic is teaming up with a Minnesota company to create a pill form of healthy fecal matter to treat the infection. Before this pill, which is still being looked into and studied, patients who suffer from the infection and are prone to get it again, they would have to get a colonoscopy. The idea is to have healthy bacteria from a person’s stool to overtake the bad bacteria in a patient to fight off the condition.

