Obama cuts prison terms for a dozen Iowans

MASON CITY, Iowa- On President Obama’s last day in office, he shortened prison sentences for a dozen inmates in Iowa serving time for drug charges, including two from our area.

Obama commuted 360 sentences on Thursday, bringing the total to more than 17,000 sentences during his time in the White House.

Local attorney Joel Yunek said past presidents have granted pardons, forgiving someone for a crime, but issuing commutations is not as common. Yunek said it’s power the president has to change a sentencing, basically like a judge.

Yunek said he believes Obama cut the sentencing of these prisoners Thursday because the ‘drug war’ eventually got out of control and was over-fought for many years.

“This is obviously a result of what he thought was an over enforcement as part of the drug war, which again, we spent trillions of dollars fighting over the years, you know, the statistics are now showing, maybe not so effectively,” said Yunek.