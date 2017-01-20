One dead after two-vehicle crash in Floyd County

By Published:
police-lights-generic-1

MARBLE ROCK, Iowa – One person is dead and another injured after a two-vehicle collision in Floyd County.

The Iowa State Patrol says it happened around 6:58 am Friday on Highway 14 near Marble Rock.  A northbound SUV crossed the center line and struck a southbound pickup truck.

The driver of the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.  The names of those involved have not been released.

This accident is under investigation.  The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Marble Rock and Green fire department and AMB ambulance assisted at the scene.

