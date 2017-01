ROCHESTER, Minn. – Pleas of not guilty are entered to multiple marijuana charges after a December search.

44-year-old Chad Menford Brehmer of Rochester is charged with 5th degree sale of marijuana and two counts of 5th degree possession of marijuana. He was arrested after Rochester police searched 35 Sunnydale Lane SE on December 13 and allegedly found 100 grams of the drug.

His trial has been scheduled for April 10.