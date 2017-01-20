Sports OT (1/20)

HS GB
West Fork 68, Newman 62
Lourdes 82, Triton 56
Rockford 51, N-K 33
North Butler 37, St. Ansgar 36
K-M 73, Cannon Falls 35
Scott (K-M): 23 points
Central Springs 75, N-P 41
North Iowa 45, Forest City 59
West Hancock 52, North Union 44
Dowling 77, Mason City 40
Grand Meadow 65, G-E 25
Austin 61, Albert Lea 42
Hayfield 70, Stewartville 52
Southland 54, R-P 66
L-P 64, Randolph 54
Clear Lake 68, C-G-D 40
HS BB
Rockford 60, N-K 40
NRHEG 59, Beth. Academy 49
Austin 71, Albert Lea 24
Crestwood 56, Charles City 53
Dowling 64, Mason City 51
Lang (MC): 18 points
St. Charles 91, Fillmore Central 56
Winona 66, Mayo 64
St. Ansgar 61, North Butler 53
GHV 77, B-K 40
Newman 70, West Fork 62 Final/OT
Alden-Conger 51, Madelia 33
Forest City 50, North Iowa 26
West Hancock 60, North Union 48
Clear Lake 69, C-G-D 65
NAHL
Austin 5, Minnesota 4
College Hockey
Waldorf 3, Northern Michigan 1
HS Wrestling
W-SR 62, Osage 12