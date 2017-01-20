Sports OT (1/20)

AJ ELLINGSON By Published:
KIMT WEB Sports

 

HS GB

West Fork 68, Newman 62

Lourdes 82, Triton 56

Rockford 51, N-K 33

North Butler 37, St. Ansgar 36

K-M 73, Cannon Falls 35
Scott (K-M): 23 points

Central Springs 75, N-P 41

North Iowa 45, Forest City 59

West Hancock 52, North Union 44

Dowling 77, Mason City 40

Grand Meadow 65, G-E 25

Austin 61, Albert Lea 42

Hayfield 70, Stewartville 52

Southland 54, R-P 66

L-P 64, Randolph 54

Clear Lake 68, C-G-D 40

 

 

HS BB

Rockford 60, N-K 40

NRHEG 59, Beth. Academy 49

Austin 71, Albert Lea 24

Crestwood 56, Charles City 53

Dowling 64, Mason City 51
Lang (MC): 18 points

St. Charles 91, Fillmore Central 56

Winona 66, Mayo 64

St. Ansgar 61, North Butler 53

GHV 77, B-K 40

Newman 70, West Fork 62 Final/OT

Alden-Conger 51, Madelia 33

Forest City 50, North Iowa 26

West Hancock 60, North Union 48

Clear Lake 69, C-G-D 65

 

NAHL

Austin 5, Minnesota 4

 

College Hockey

Waldorf 3, Northern Michigan 1

 
HS Wrestling

W-SR 62, Osage 12

