Watching and witnessing the 58th Presidential Inauguration

KIMT News 3 – Youth across the North Iowa took time to witness and watch the 58th Presidential Inauguration.

Mason City Senior Abbie Reid is with her fellow classmates in Washington D.C.

She woke up at 4:30 am and hopped on a bus to arrive at the inauguration around 8 am. Reid says the national mall filled up right away this morning. She says she expected it to be a bit quieter when the ceremony began, saying people were cheering in the middle of speeches. Reid says being able to say she’s witnessed an inauguration is very cool and she’s thankful for U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley was able to provide her and her classmates with tickets to attend.

“You know seeing all the important people that are there. Thursday we got the chance to go to the reception for the Iowa Delegation. We met Senator Grassley and Senator Ernst, then Friday morning we get to see them on the big screen go down and sit right by the president,” Reid said over Facetime.

The 36 Mason City students will return on Sunday.

Students at Charles City Schools got to watch.

“No matter who it is they’re still going to be running our country and no matter how much we don’t like him, no matter how he doesn’t support my views,” Senior Mackenzie Teeter said.

“I expect him to lead the country in a good way not like all the bad, negative ways everybody has been saying, hoping to see some change,” Junior Tyreque Baker said.

Students gathered in study hall to watch the Presidential Inauguration on the big screen. For some, this isn’t their first time watching a president take office. For others, it was a lesson on how the transition of power takes place.

“To learn more about political situation and how someone becomes president,” Junior Maria Feller said.

While they all had their opinions…

“Trump isn’t who I necessarily wanted to be our president but I’m hoping that I can get some enlightenment that maybe he’ll make some good decisions for our country,” Feller said.

They all know, 2017 has brought a new face and feel to the White House.

“As you can see there’s a lot of students here in study hall during our time, just watching this on our time, doing it because we actually care. I’m hoping that as we watch this more people will realize we do care, we do vote, it matters to our future,” Teeter said.