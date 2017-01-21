Garner-Hayfield-Ventura high school open house

GARNER, Iowa – As local residents, alumni and city officials enter the new and improved Garner-Hayfield-Ventura High School, there was a lot of excitement about the expansion.

“Well, I wanted to see the improvements of the new school and walk through the different areas and it’s also with the improvements. I graduated in 1971 and I thought I’d come back and see how big it’s gotten,” says Gary Hall.

Jim Haag, the school principal says the $7.2 million project will provide the students with tools for success.

“We like to think that this renovation is going to position us for many, many years to come and gives us some opportunities to branch into some of those new things that are on the horizon and education things like STEM, creative arts, fine arts and trying to keep those as a strong emphasis in our school,” says Haag.

And with the updated classrooms, students will have more hands on learning opportunities.

“One of our areas is classroom additions it has two special education classrooms fully functioning, one with a kitchenette and a new art room which has design features that are really creative and open for students with all natural light and access to the direct outdoors. A new state of the art chemistry lab that really has a lot of nice features to bring it up to 21st-century and allows our students to have some nice access to chemistry,” says Haag.

“Garner has built up a lot in the last few years, so yeah it’s much needed,” says Donna Hall.

From community members, to the staff, to the students everyone is excited about the future of the district.

“Students and faculty have really embraced the new spaces and I think the positive around those spaces has been very critical,” says Haag.