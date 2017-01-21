Hit-and-run collision in Rochester

MIKE BUNGE By Published:
Minnesota State Patrol

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Minnesota State Patrol is seeking information on a semi involved in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon.

It happened around 2:38 pm at the intersection of Highway 52 and 6th Street SW in Rochester.  The right side of the northbound semi came in contact with the left side of the car driven by 28-year-old Kaila Sue Miller of Rochester, sending the car into the median wall.

The State Patrol says the semi continued north on Highway 52 without stopping.

Miller suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the State Patrol.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s