Hit-and-run collision in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The Minnesota State Patrol is seeking information on a semi involved in a two-vehicle collision Friday afternoon.

It happened around 2:38 pm at the intersection of Highway 52 and 6th Street SW in Rochester. The right side of the northbound semi came in contact with the left side of the car driven by 28-year-old Kaila Sue Miller of Rochester, sending the car into the median wall.

The State Patrol says the semi continued north on Highway 52 without stopping.

Miller suffered what is described as a non-life threatening injury and was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment.

Any witnesses or anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the State Patrol.