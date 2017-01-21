MASON CITY, Iowa – Local residents are getting the chance to voice their concerns to lawmakers.

State Senator Amanda Ragan and State Representative Sharon Steckman held a legislative listening post at the Mason City Public Library.

Some of the topics that were discussed were mental health care, water quality and education funding.

“We have already cut programs and we hope that our classroom sizes do not increase. We know that our school board has said from kindergarten through third-grade that are class sizes may stay small. I’m most concerned that if funding does not happen for education and also human services our children could be short changed,” says Katie Koehler, Teacher.

Over 50 were in attendance at the listening post.