New bill proposes to lift ban on certain weapons

MEGAN HOFFMAN By Published: Updated:
gun-bill-vosot-10-vo

MASON CITY, Iowa – A bill introduced in the Iowa State Senate could end a ban on machine guns, short barreled rifles and short barreled shotguns. The proposed legislation would allow Iowa residents to buy machine guns built before 1986.

One local gun expert says if the bill passes, it would be helpful for those who want to put suppressors on their shotguns or rifles. However there isn’t a huge demand for those weapons.

“It’s not everybody, you know some guys just take it at face value, here’s what’s on the shelf, here’s what’s available, here’s what I can buy,” Kemlin Hart owner of Hart Brothers said. “I’ve had several customers come in that have brought it up that hey this would be nice to do in combination with these other things.”

The bill is drawing criticism from some Democrats in the State Senate.

