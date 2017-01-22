Economic impact of RAGBRAI

KIMT NEWS 3 – Clear Lake has been chosen as one of the overnight towns for the route, which has local business owners excited.

“Well this will be the third time that we’ve experienced the overnight stay. The last time was about six years ago and that’s just almost a weeks’ worth of business in one day for us,” SAYS Al Hejna, Owner of Rookies in Clear Lake.

And there’s a lot of preparation as they get ready to welcome riders.

“We prepare almost for all those just about the same you can staff only so many people behind the bar and where they can go and is an efficient job and you know just make sure you have enough product, you don’t want to run out of product for sure,” says Hejna.

Charles City is also one of the overnight towns and at the Hy-Vee gas station they’ll be ready for those thirsty cyclists who come in for a refreshing beverage.

“I’m sure it will be pretty warm out on those bicycles and they are going long distance. We have a small selection of slushy’s and a big selection of the cold drinks, so they can come in to stock up on the on some of those,” says Ayla Perry, Assistant Manager.

RAGBRAI runs from July 23rd– July 29th.