RAGBRAI route reaction from local residents

KIMT NEWS 3 – It’s news that has people across our area very excited.

The Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa is coming through several local communities this summer.

The overnight towns for RAGBRAI 2017 are Orange City, Spencer, Algona, Clear Lake, Charles City, Cresco, Waukon, and Lansing.

Although it’s still several months away people in those towns are already looking forward to it.

“I like meeting the new people we get some people from all over the world I’ve met someone from Australia before so that’s always interesting to see those kind of people and the accents in that and just kind of meet some new people from across the state, the US and the world,” says Stephanie Riles, Charles City Resident.

This year’s route will take riders more than 400 miles and climbs more than 13,000 feet.