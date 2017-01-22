Two people arrested after a chase in north Iowa

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – Two people are facing multiple charges after leading authorities on a pursuit in north Iowa.

It started just before 9:00pm Saturday, when a Cerro Gordo Sheriff’s Deputy tried to pull over a pick-up truck near Patridge Avenue and Owl Avenue for a traffic violation. The driver refused to stop, leading officers on a chase that went on for several miles on gravel roads. The chase eventually ended in a field with no injuries.

The driver, 45 year old Danny Belcher, of Rockwell, was arrested for eluding and possession of a controlled substance. The passenger, 42 year old Vanessa Belcher, of Rockwell, was also arrested. She is facing multiple charges, including possession of a controlled substance.

Both the pick-up truck and the Sheriff’s Office vehicle have minor damage.