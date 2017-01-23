Alleged ambush in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman has been arrested for an alleged ambush at the Cerro Gordo County Courthouse.

50-year-old Misti Lynn Thoe of Mason City is charged with willful injury causing serious injury.

Authorities say on January 19, Thoe waited for a woman to exit the courthouse and then smashed her head into the concrete corner of the building. According to court documents, four people witnessed the incident and it was also captured by security cameras.

The victim was taken to Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa for treatment.

Thoe was arrested on Sunday and booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $20,000 bond.