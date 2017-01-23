Another deer with CWD found in SE Minnesota

PRESTON, Minn. – A special hunt in southeastern Minnesota has found one more deer infected with chronic wasting disease.

The hunt concluded on January 15 and the Department of Natural Resources says an additional female deer near Preston had CWD, bringing the total number of animals recently found with the disease to six. Results are still pending on more than a hundred other samples.

“The special hunt really illustrated how important it is to respond immediately to a wildlife health threat,” says wildlife research manager Lou Cornicelli. “Had we taken a more passive approach, the chronic wasting disease positive deer would have survived another year and continued to infect healthy deer.”

For the next phase, the DNR says it has issued shooting permits to almost 300 landowners in the disease management area to remove deer from their property. Those permits expire February 12.

“The information we have right now points to a disease cluster, so we may look to the USDA to remove additional deer in that area,” says Cornicelli.

CWD is a brain disease fatal to deer, elk and moose but is not known to affect humans. The only other wild deer in Minnesota found with CWD was harvested near Pine Island in 2010.