Charles City School Board vote on major agenda items

CHARLES CITY, Iowa- The Charles City School Board met in their regular scheduled hours Monday with several major agenda items.

The board voted unanimously to approve the first reading of the “Life-Threatening Allegory” policy. If the policy is to be put in to place it would go in to effect starting July 1st. Washington and Lincoln Elementary would have a no-nut policy. Nuts would be discouraged from the middle school and 8th graders would be required to take a course on life-threatening allergies and how to administer epipens. The board will vote for the second and potential final time at the next school board meeting.

The voted 5-0 to finalize the purchase agreement for a 20 acre piece of land just north go Charles City city limits. The school plans to build a baseball and softball field on the land.

The board also discussed selling the North Grand building for redevelopment. Leaders say they are getting closer to finalizing the paperwork. The building will be transformed in to apartment complexes.