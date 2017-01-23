Conversations on the future of downtown transportation

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A huge part of any growing city’s success is how effective the transportation system is going into and getting around the downtown area. As Rochester looks to become a Destination Medical Center over the next two decades, transportation will be key.

Rochester Public Works Communication Coordinator Megan Moeller tells us that while the DMC plan lays out a vision for transportation throughout downtown, it’s not a blueprint. That means it’s up to the city to figure out the details.

Transit study consultants have been working on four integrated transit studies that look at the different components of transportation downtown.

“These studies are trying to be thorough and cover all the bases so that generations to come can benefit from a wonderful transportation system that makes getting to and around downtown Rochester easy, convenient and comfortable,” Moeller adds.

Rochester residents are invited to learn more about these studies and talk with the consultants at an open house Tuesday evening.

“So the consultants have an opportunity to hear these different perspectives to make sure that they are investigating all the alternatives and taking into consideration the concerns that people might have for the needs that they have.”

In-person Public Conversation Session #1

Tuesday, January 24th

Open House from 4:00-8:00 p.m.

4th Floor of the UMR University Center

The public is invited to stop by at anytime between the hours listed above. This will be an informal event with information on display for review by the public and interested persons.

If you’re unable to make the in-person meeting there are options to join an online conversation.

Online Public Conversation Session materials will be available at www.rochestermn.gov/integratedtransit <http://www.rochestermn.gov/integratedtransit> the morning of Tuesday, January 24.

Join the #DTRochITS conversation LIVE on Facebook @RochesterMNPublicWorksDepartment. Tune in at 3:45 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. to learn more.

Online comments for the Public Conversation #1 will be received through January 31st.