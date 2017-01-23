Drugs and Alcohol Facts Week

BRITT, Iowa- Parents and caregivers are often responsible for talking with their kids about the dangers of illegal substances, but sometimes it takes a little more than that.

Just ask freshman Josh Stomer.

“There’s a big gap between what the parents tell them when they’re younger and what they tell them when they’re older,” says Stomer.

Stomer is a student at West Hancock High School.

It’s here he gets the chance to learn more staying on the right path-through the Allies For Substance Abuse Prevention Program.

Director Karie Terhark knows the importance of the program.

“It’s definitely beneficial to have it in the national spotlight and we focus on really for us is national drug and alcohol facts week is every week. We have things that are going on all the time and both districts and we try to keep it in the forefront,” says Terhark.

Along with the risks of drugs, there’s also peer pressure, school pressure and just all the stress that can come with growing up.

“I think if you don’t have a good support group of friends and programs like this or a lot of leaders it will be a lot easier for the kids to fall into doing drugs or drinking alcohol,’ says Stomer.

Terhark says alcohol is the most common drug used amongst teens.

She’s hoping the community can join together to help bring that to an end.

“We do work on some prevention skills and that takes everybody in the community to take a stand and say hey we’re not going to serve or give our minors alcohol.”

There is a total of 35 students from Garner-Hatfield-Ventura and West Hancock Schools that work with the ASAP Coalition.