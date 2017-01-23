eEmergency care system at HCHS

BRITT, Iowa – A new system will connect local physicians with specialists to help when a patient is suffering from a stroke or serious injury.

Hancock County Health System was able to receive the Avera eEmergency System, thanks to grant money from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust.

With the push of a button, staff will have 24-hour access to board certified physicians through a tele-communications system.

Bonnie Wilhite, OR/ER Health System Director says the system will allow nurses and doctors to get the answers they need quickly when an emergency strikes.

“Sometimes you just need the extra hand to be at the bedside and so this will help for the nurses to be right at the bedside and Avera they are on there and will be able to make some phone calls for us for assisting and helping get these poor patients transferred as soon as possible,” says Wilhite.

Wilhite says the new eEmergency care system will be ready to use on July 26th.