Iowa Big North group selling t-shirts in local shops

OSAGE, Iowa – A group of students that are part of Iowa Big North in Osage will be selling t-shirts in local stores starting this week. The shirts are meant to get residents shopping local. They are made, created and packaged all by the group of students.

Emma Williams says several of the students have worked in stores downtown and have learned it’s important to buy locally.

“We do have a lot of really great things going on, so the shirts kind of highlight those unique characteristics of Osage,” she said. “But they’ll also kind of be a play on words and will maybe make you smile a little bit too.”

You will be able to purchase those shirts by Friday at Sculpture Hair and Fashion.