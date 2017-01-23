Lake Mills man arrested in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A North Iowa man has been arrested in southern Minnesota after a burglary and chase.

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to Julio’s Bar and Grill in Hayward around 3:38 am Sunday for a reported burglary in progress. Deputies were told that 34-year-old Jeromy Dann of Lake Mills, IA had taken the cash register and driven away.

With a description of the suspect’s vehicle, a deputy located it south of Hayward. There was a chase, during which the suspect’s vehicle allegedly tried to ram the deputy’s squad car. The suspect’s vehicle then left the road and went into the ditch along 820th Avenue.

No one was injured in the pursuit. Dann was taken into custody. The Sheriff’s Office says the cash register and other items were found in Dann’s vehicle.

This incident remains under investigation.