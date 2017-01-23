Legislators look at “hands free” bill

KIMT NEWS 3 – A bill filed in the Iowa legislature has raised concerns that lawmakers say they can’t let go undebated this year.

With Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram and the Internet, smartphones are full of distractions that are causing problems on the roadways.

Lawmakers are concerned about the numbers.

The Iowa Department of Public Safety says about 70 percent of fatal accidents in the past three years were caused by a vehicle that drifted out of its lane.

Legislators were told those lane departures were most likely caused by distracted drivers.

In Iowa texting while driving is a secondary offense for adults, meaning police may only issue tickets if the driver has violated some other traffic law.

An area lawmaker says the existence of a distracted driving law was one reason why no specific cell phone and driving ban had been created.

Rep. Sharon Steckman says, “It was pretty controversial because we do have a distracted driving law. Patrolman can pull somebody over if they’re weaving on the road and driving recklessly so a lot of the representatives and senators felt that we already have something will just make this a second offense instead of a major offense.”

The texting and driving bill must next go to to senate transportation committee.

According to Iowa crash data the number of accidents caused by a driver using a cell phone or other electronic device has almost doubled in the past five years.