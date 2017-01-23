Local sports scores/highlights from Monday, January 23rd

AJ ELLINGSON By Published:
byron-at-albert-lea-boys-vo

 

HS GB

Central Springs 48, St. Ansgar 35

Mason City 49, Marshalltown 17

Rockford 61, N-P 22

Forest City 71, Eagle Grove 32
Anderson: 20 points
Dillavou: 21 points

Alden-Conger 56, Glenville-Emmons 15

N-K 43, North Butler 27

West Fork 42, A-P 30

 

HS BB

Mason City 81, Marshalltown 45

Austin 72, Mankato East 68

Byron 81, Albert Lea 21

Forest City 59, Eagle Grove 38

St. Ansgar 68, Central Springs 33

Rockford 74, N-P 24

Mabel-Canton 32, Randolph 73

West Hancock 67, WBM 35

A-P 79, West Fork 60

North Butler 64, N-K 24

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s