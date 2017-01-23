Non-profit aims to create “Brighter Tomorrows” for families touched by childhood cancer

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Often families will travel long distances to Mayo Clinic in order to receive some of the best possible treatment for a child diagnosed with pediatric cancer. To help families going through similar experiences connect with one another, four mothers whose children were all receiving treatment at Mayo founded Brighter Tomorrows back in 2007.

The Rochester-bases non-profit offers educational, emotional, and spiritual support for families going through a pediatric cancer diagnosis. Each month, a group will meet for dinner and discussion that is usually facilitated by a Mayo Clinic physician.

“Just so they can talk about some successes and setbacks and some of the challenges they’re going through,” explains Emily Brownfield, Executive Director of Brighter Tomorrows. “Meanwhile, while all the grownups are talking, the children get to gather downstairs and we play games and crafts and just have a ton of fun.”

That program is called B.L.A.S.T and it stands for “bonding, loving and sharing truth.”

Currently Brighter Tomorrows works with more than 240 families and as the organization continue to grow, they’re in need of more volunteers not only to help with the B.L.A.S.T program but also for fundraising events and other programs. For more on the volunteer opportunities through Brighter Tomorrows, follow the link below:http://brightertomorrowshope.org/volunteer-opportunities/