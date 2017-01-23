North Iowa man arrested for theft and burglary

CMASON CITY, Iowa – A Forest City man is facing theft and burglary charges in Cerro Gordo County.

21-year-old Cole Thomas Seglem was arrested on Saturday at the Ventura Gun Club on warrants for 2nd degree theft and 3rd degree burglary. He is accused of stealing a utility trailer containing lawn care equipment worth $4,200 from in front of 156 Parkridge Drive in Mason City, then going to two barns at 1950 North Eisenhower Avenue in Mason City and stealing property that was inside.

Both crimes allegedly happened on November 14, 2016.

Seglem allegedly tried to hide the items stolen from the barns at a family member’s house in Hancock County.

Court documents indicate that another person participated in these alleged crimes with Seglem, but there is no online record of any charges filed against that person.

Seglem is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond for each charge.