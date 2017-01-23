Parking lot robbery reported in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Law enforcement is looking for a parking lot highwayman.

On Saturday at around 6:10 pm, Rochester police were called to the Holiday gas station at 1851 Assisi Drive NW. A 911 call reported an incident in the parking lot that sounded like a struggle. When officers arrived, an 18-year-old man told them he was asked for a ride by a black male. The suspect allegedly followed the 18-year-old back to his car, got in the back seat and then pulled a gun.

Captain John Sherwin says the 18-year-old threw his wallet at the alleged bandit and the man ran off. The 18-year-old says he followed the man and saw him drop the wallet, which was recovered with apparently nothing missing.

Police say another witness reported being asked for a ride at the same location and that video surveillance at the gas station supports some of the 18-year-old’s story.

The alleged thief is described as being about 24 years old and wearing all black clothing.