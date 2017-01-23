RAGBRAI overnight communities begin preparations for the event

KIMT News 3 – The streets are quiet, ice is covering the lake and there’s snow in City Park in Clear Lake. But six months from now the town will be hopping as RAGBRAI comes through the area.

“It’s really cool and we’re thrilled and excited to have it here,” Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Tim Coffey said. “This is a great way to showcase our community.”

And the Clear Lake Chamber is prepping for the Fourth of July, RAGBRAI, Thursdays on Main and several other big events in the month of July. But having last had an overnight stay for the event in 2010, there are familiar faces back to help get plans in order, and they know they have to start planning now.

“Our chamber events, we know what to expect,” Coffey said. “There’s experience including on the steering committee for RAGBRAI from repeat subcommittee chairs and chairs so we have that as a really good default position.”

And law enforcement will be working with other departments to make sure the communities and bicyclists stay safe.

“There’s still the people that live here and they have their day-to-day routine,” Clear Lake Police Department Lt. Paul Chizek said. “They need to get to work and so forth.”

Chizek says dealing with the traffic is the biggest challenge, so readjusting your schedule or route may be the best thing you can do while the bikers are pedaling through town.

“Generally it goes quite smooth other than just dealing with the high-volume, the number of extra people in town,” he said.

Coffey says they’re looking for about 1,000 volunteers to help out.

RAGBRAI will be in Clear Lake July 25, Charles City the 26th and Cresco the 27th.