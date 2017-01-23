Vice Admiral Ray talks NATO

MASON CITY, Iowa – Vice Admiral Norman Ray feels the North Atlantic Treaty Organization should not go away, whether President Donald Trump wants it to.

Ray explains the treaty was drawn up in 1949. Currently, 28 countries take part. NATO’s goal is to start a conversation between its members before any potential armed conflicts break out. If a war is declared, the other nations would act as allies. President Trump has been critical of NATO while on the campaign trail, threatening the U.S. will pull out if it’s not restructured. Ray knows the Mason City Noon Rotary Club won’t influence the president, but he feels that everyone should care.

“That’s easy, because they’re American citizens. Also because it’s making sure we don’t have to have so many deaths that fill the Arlington Cemetery and many other cemeteries,” Ray said.

Ray and his wife currently live in Mason City.

Trump has said that NATO is too costly to the U.S. and that it no longer serves its original purpose. Trump’s pick for Secretary of Defense says he doesn’t think the U.S. should pull out of the treaty, but agrees the U.S. shouldn’t pay for a lot of the organization’s budget.