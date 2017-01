CLARION, Iowa – The Wright County woman accused of abandoning her 2-year-old daughter is pleading not guilty.

24-year-old Ysabel Carolyn Marie Ceplecha of Eagle Grove was arrested and charged with abandonment of a dependent person after her child was found outside in Galt on November 22. Authorities say it was windy and rainy at the time and temperatures were in the 30s, with the girl only wearing pajamas and no shoes.

Ceplecha’s trial is now scheduled for March 7.