Arts education funding possibly threatened

MASON CITY, IOWA – As lawmakers work to satisfy a budget deficit of more than 110 million dollars, many programs are waiting to hear if they will be affected by the cuts.

That includes a mentor program for arts teachers that may not be a reality for the 2018 school year.

The program allows teachers to set specific goals for their classrooms and presents ways they can achieve those goals.

While one area school district does not feel these cuts will affect them directly, art teachers continue to be vocal about the importance of arts in schools.

Art teacher for Mason City’s Alternative School Janell Drumheller says, “It’s such a diverse thing to have in the school systems whether it be music or art or dance because it opens the students mind to creativity and it helps them learn in a new and different way.”

On Monday the republican led senate approved a bill proposing some state departments cut about 88 million dollars in spending for the budget year that began last July.