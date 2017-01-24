Bridges to Healthcare program named as a finalist for a Harvard University award

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A program that helps prepare under-educated adults to become a vital part of the healthcare workforce is getting some attention from Harvard University.

Rochester’s Pathway to College and Career/Bridges to Healthcare program has been named as a semifinalist for Harvard’s Innovations in American Government Awards competition. It advanced from a pool of more than 500 applications from all over the country and is now in the top 100 being considered for the award which comes with a $100,000 grand prize.

Pathways to College has been a long-standing partnership between Rochester Community Technical College and the Hawthorne Education Center. The Bridges project guides participants through a pathway to become part of the highly skilled and in-demand healthcare workforce, thanks to private partners like Mayo Clinic. To date, participants have earned more than 250 healthcare career certificates and credentials.

Prior to the program, those students hadn’t been considered a big part of contributing to the healthcare workforce.

“They were immigrants and refugees from all over the world, they are under-educated adults from all over the United States who come here to improve their education,” explains Hawthorne Education Center Manager Julie Negon. “So this is an initiative to get them involved in a good healthcare pathway they can build upon, skill upon skill, and get them into good jobs.”

“Once they get past that first credential in post-secondary they’re path is laid out for them and they see what they can do next,” adds RCTC Dean, Michelle Pyfferoen. “While there are job opportunities at that entry-level, they aspire to be greater and better.”

Negon explains that as a semifinalist, they had to submit eight essays that will be reviewed by award evaluators. If they make it past the next round, the evaluators will make a visit to check out the program in person. Finalists will be selected this spring.