MASON CITY, Iowa – A school bus wound up in the ditch after a Tuesday afternoon accident.

It happened at the intersection of 210th Street and Quail Avenue and involved a West Fork school bus and a pickup truck.

The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says the bus driver was taken to Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa by ambulance and the pickup truck driver was transported to the hospital by private vehicle.

There were 12 children on the bus but none of them were apparently injured.