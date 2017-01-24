Doctors aware of superbug

MASON CITY, Iowa – Imagine being treated for an infection that no antibodies can fight.

It recently happened to a woman in Nevada, who took 26 antibiotics, but her condition was determined to be incurable.

Those at Mason City Clinic have heard of the superbug before, but are hoping it never walks through the doors. This “superbug” is an antibiotic resistant bacteria. Doctors like Sandra Crosara say hospitals need to be aware that it could make its way to our area. The CDC reports nearly two million people become infected with it each year. They say the bacteria seem to spread to others once an infected person is being treated in a healthcare facility.

“It’s kind of tough because we are not completely aware of how it can be transmitted. Taking precautions that’s the most likely thing to do but it’s really going to be tricky once it gets to the point it’s widespread,” Dr. Crosara said.

One of the biggest things the doctor said if the hospital finds the superbug is that the patient will have to go into isolation.

A professor from the John Hopkins University School of Medicine says you should only take antibiotics when they are prescribed. If you take them more often than that, your body could develop an antibiotic resistance.