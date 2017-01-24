Domestic abuse program

Albert Lea, Minn.-A 28-week court-ordered education program for domestic abuse perpetrators is starting this week in Freeborn County in hopes to reduce the amount of domestic violence in the area.

Officials say domestic abuse isn’t just hitting someone. It’s also emotional abuse and having controlling and jealous behavior.

During the program the defendants will have an open discussion on how to prevent future domestic violence incidents.

“At the end of the day we want to stop the cycle of violence in the house. We want to make sure the victims are safe. We want to make sure the kids are safe,” said Tom Jensen, Director of Court Services. “We want to attempt to reunite that family so they’re functional and happy and doing what they want to do instead of being in fear.”

The classes start on Thursday at the Freeborn County Government Center and are not open to the public.