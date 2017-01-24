First aid for unconsciousness

MASON CITY, Iowa- After Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton collapsed during the State of the State address Monday, American Heart Association provided KIMT News 3 with tips on what to do if you see someone lose consciousness.

American Heart Association training coordinator Dena Ketelsen teaches CPR and first aide at North Iowa Community College in Mason City. “It’s very very beneficial to have that certification, and it is required in a lot more areas than it used to be,” said Ketelsen.

Ketelsen said if you see somebody collapse or they’re not responsive, call 911. She said leave the dispatcher on speaker and then you can perform hands-on CPR. She said you put the palm of your hands on the center of the chest and start hard and fast compressions until help arrives The depth of compressions should be approximately 2 inches.

The CPR course at NIACC takes a few hours to complete, costs less than a hundred dollars and could help you save a life. The class is also offered at locations in Albert Lea and Rochester.

“It’s one evening, or one afternoon, and you’re certified for two years,” said Ketelsen.