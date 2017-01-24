Food service workers vote to approve the Mayo Clinic proposal

ROCHESTER, Minn. – After several months, 15 bargaining session with Mayo Clinic officials, and two informational pickets, food service workers represented by SEIU Healthcare Minnesota voted to approve a comprehensive proposal Mayo Clinic presented earlier this month as part of the workers transition to a different company

As we reported, food service workers in Albert Lea and Rochester voted earlier this month to approve the proposal, but to finalize the agreement, all union members in the Mayo system voted last Thursday and Friday.

Members of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota tell us the proposal does address most of the priorities the workers have been fighting for since last summer.

“We’re at a point where at least there’s some sort of job security and we know that for now, we’re going to get paid what we’re currently making,” explains Jennifer Norgren, a food service worker who was apart of the bargaining committee for SEIU.

However Norgren says many are still concerned about their healthcare plans through the new vendor, Morrison.

“For a lot of us, our healthcare is going to no longer be affordable. In the proposal we got from Mayo they have agreed to help us bridge the cost of our insurance from our transition date which is supposed to be sometime in June, up through December 31st of this year,” she adds.

While many of the workers were happy to see this step behind them, Norgren says the “fight” is far from over and that they will soon begin bargaining with Morrison regarding the workers new contracts. She also tells us that a management team from Morrison has been brought in to begin working with the food service employees.

The transition is expected to happen later this year.