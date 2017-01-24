Getting your car unstuck from the snow

MASON CITY, Iowa- Local law enforcement say it is best to stay off the roads when snow storms like the one on Tuesday roll through, but if you have to be out you should carry an emergency kit in your car.

Those with the Iowa State Patrol say that should include extra water, food and blankets.

Those with the Mason City Police Department say if you find yourself stranded on the side of the road there are several things you can do to free yourself from the snow. Chief Jeff Brinkley says you can call a bunch of friends or rock your vehicle back and forth.

“Go slow and let your tires do they job,” says Chief Brinkley. “If you carry a sort of sand, or something to help give yourself traction, use that. I have seen people throw their floor mates under their wheels to try and gain traction.”

Those with the Iowa State Patrol say to stay in your car if you are stranded on the side of an interstate or major highway.