Gov. Dayton says he has prostate cancer

SAINT PAUL, MN– Minnesota Governor Mark Dayton has announced he has prostate cancer.

On Monday, Dayton collapsed while delivering the State of the State address. He says he doesn’t believe the fainting episode has anything to do with his cancer diagnosis

Dayton says he’s meeting with doctors at Mayo Clinic in Rochester next week to discuss treatment options. He adds that he’s not in any discomfort and the cancer has not spread beyond his prostate.

During a news conference Tuesday, Dayton joked that he knew his speech was too long. He collapsed nearly an hour into his address.

Dayton will turn 70 on Tuesday.