FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Texas man gets probation for a North Iowa drug crime.

61-year-old Melvin Lee Sims of Lubbock, TX pleaded guilty to a controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug tax stamp. He was sentenced Tuesday to three years of probation and ordered to pay $1,750 in fines.

Authorities say a package of methamphetamine was delivered to Sims on September 28, 2016 at the Forest City Motel.